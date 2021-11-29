Morgan Stanley Increases Position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,497,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 55,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the period.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

