Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.05% of Innoviva worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,798,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,163,000 after buying an additional 30,566 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 35.1% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,174,000 after buying an additional 798,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,019,000 after buying an additional 142,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,475,000 after buying an additional 90,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,212,122 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $4,000,002.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $16.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 75.82 and a quick ratio of 75.82. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.47.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. The company had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

