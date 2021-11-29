Morgan Stanley Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 6.8% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 27,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 45.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 38.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 192,502 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,755,000. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMAB shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $39.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

