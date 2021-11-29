Morgan Stanley Has $9.80 Million Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $47.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $44.60 and a one year high of $57.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.