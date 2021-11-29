Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, an increase of 207.3% from the October 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter worth about $155,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,536,000 after buying an additional 29,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 29,914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EDD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.69. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,650. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $6.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

