Morgan Stanley Buys 23,675 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THG stock opened at $125.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.91. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.09 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

