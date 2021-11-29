Morgan Stanley Boosts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $150.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.89.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $141.11 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.