Morgan Stanley Acquires 850 Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.51% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $9,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 397.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PIZ opened at $39.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

