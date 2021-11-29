Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for approximately 2.2% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after buying an additional 2,072,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,337 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $75,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $54,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $86.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,774. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $82.96 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.23.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.