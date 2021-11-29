MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.29

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 45 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ML shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at about $96,000.

About MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

