Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 620,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $36,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $60.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.04. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $41,662,490.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,925,366 shares of company stock valued at $120,381,428. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

