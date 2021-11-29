Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for 0.7% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 13.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $818,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 276.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $2,457,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $1,365,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,250 shares of company stock valued at $144,767,225. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $329.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.38. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

