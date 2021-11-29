Model N (NYSE:MODN) versus Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) Financial Survey

Model N (NYSE:MODN) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Model N and Maison Luxe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N $193.45 million 5.22 -$29.74 million ($0.84) -33.33 Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Maison Luxe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Model N.

Volatility and Risk

Model N has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Luxe has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Model N shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Model N shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Model N and Maison Luxe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N 0 1 5 0 2.83 Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Model N presently has a consensus price target of $46.20, indicating a potential upside of 65.00%. Given Model N’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Model N is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Profitability

This table compares Model N and Maison Luxe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N -15.37% -8.26% -2.91% Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Model N beats Maison Luxe on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc. engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management. The Revenue Management Intelligence suite provides analytical insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. The company was founded by Yarden Malka, Zack Rinat and Ali Tore on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Maison Luxe Company Profile

Maison Luxe, Inc. engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

