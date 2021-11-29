Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Shares of MBT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth about $8,676,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 58.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 72,209 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 117.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 610,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 330,095 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,105,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,573,000 after buying an additional 354,284 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (MBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.