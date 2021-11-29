MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Update

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 290.9% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MJ stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,120. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. MJ has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.67.

Get MJ alerts:

MJ Company Profile

MJ Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.