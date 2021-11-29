MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Update

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 290.9% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of MJ stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,120. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. MJ has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.67.
MJ Company Profile
