Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Sells £29,056.20 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10), for a total value of £29,056.20 ($37,962.11).

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Phil Urban acquired 54 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £137.70 ($179.91).

Shares of MAB traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 235 ($3.07). The company had a trading volume of 698,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,098. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 1-year low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -21.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 247.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 498.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

