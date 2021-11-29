Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Short Interest Down 61.1% in November

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the October 31st total of 29,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter worth $5,534,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter worth $3,262,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter worth $1,340,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter worth $1,165,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter worth $654,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Miromatrix Medical stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52. Miromatrix Medical has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12).

Miromatrix Medical Company Profile

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

