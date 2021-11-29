Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Short Interest Down 61.1% in November

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the October 31st total of 29,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter worth $5,534,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter worth $3,262,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter worth $1,340,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter worth $1,165,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter worth $654,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Miromatrix Medical stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52. Miromatrix Medical has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Miromatrix Medical Company Profile
Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.
