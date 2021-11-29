MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Stock Price Down 7.2%

MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) fell 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.57 and last traded at $18.57. 136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 88,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

Several research firms have commented on INKT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:INKT)

