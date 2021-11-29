Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.66% of Computer Programs and Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter worth $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $36,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,582.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $363,527.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $756,673. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CPSI opened at $29.99 on Monday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.29 million, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

