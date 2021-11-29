Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690,466 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of GoHealth worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 22.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after acquiring an additional 100,191 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 57.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in GoHealth by 15.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 530,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

GOCO stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.33.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

