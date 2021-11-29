Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 304,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $489,000.

Shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

