Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Soliton as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Soliton by 78.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Soliton in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Soliton by 22.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Soliton in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Soliton by 11.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Soliton stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.65 million, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.17. Soliton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.75.

Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.

