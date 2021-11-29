Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 30.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,154 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTL shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.98 million, a P/E ratio of 159.47, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 818.26%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 58,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

