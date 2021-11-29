Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,579 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.0% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.8% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 694,622 shares of company stock worth $230,826,252. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $336.53. The company had a trading volume of 882,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,582,404. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.23. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.11 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

