Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s 4th Largest Position

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,133 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.1% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $329.68 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $209.11 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

