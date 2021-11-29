Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $15,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

Usio stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. Usio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $199.79 million, a PE ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Usio by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 34.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 19.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USIO shares. TheStreet raised Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.