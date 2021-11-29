Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 94,328.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 37.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 38,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 15.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $33.78 on Monday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 22.96%.

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

