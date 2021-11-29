Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 112,771.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 146.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $827.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.53.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,554 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $282,821.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 19,032 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $718,267.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,189 in the last three months. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCSC. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

