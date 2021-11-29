Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 112,725.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Universal Electronics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Universal Electronics by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 60,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,542 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Electronics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Universal Electronics by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 45,474 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $37.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $65.02. The company has a market cap of $492.11 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

