Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires New Position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Curis by 113.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Curis by 198.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Curis in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Curis in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Curis by 11.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 78,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRIS. Raymond James began coverage on Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Curis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $5.10 on Monday. Curis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

