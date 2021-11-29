Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 44,376 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 138,675.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,376 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $3.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $883.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.39. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.11.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

