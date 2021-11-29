Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MEIL traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.20. 25,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,996. Methes Energies International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.

About Methes Energies International

Methes Energies International Ltd. operates as a biodiesel processing equipment provider. It operates through the United States and Canada geographic segments. The firm provides cold soak systems and biodiesel product post-treatment solutions. The company was founded by John Loewen and Han Swoong Ng on June 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

