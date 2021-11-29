MetaMorph Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 40.8% against the dollar. One MetaMorph coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $506,055.33 and approximately $214.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00043338 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00236600 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00088340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

METM is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 361,349,997 coins. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

