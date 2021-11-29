Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Director Acquires 68,505.58 in Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Director Steen Karsbo bought 18,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.74 per share, with a total value of 68,505.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of MMAT stock traded down 0.14 on Monday, reaching 3.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,445,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,213,597. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Meta Materials Inc. has a one year low of 0.67 and a one year high of 21.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is 4.90 and its 200 day moving average is 6.66.
Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter.
Meta Materials Company Profile
Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.
