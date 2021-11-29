Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Director Acquires 68,505.58 in Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Director Steen Karsbo bought 18,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.74 per share, with a total value of 68,505.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MMAT stock traded down 0.14 on Monday, reaching 3.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,445,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,213,597. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Meta Materials Inc. has a one year low of 0.67 and a one year high of 21.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is 4.90 and its 200 day moving average is 6.66.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 217.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,968,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,739,000 after buying an additional 9,565,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 289.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,979,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after buying an additional 2,956,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,714,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,648,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,977,000. 34.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

