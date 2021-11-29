Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,496 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 41.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after buying an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,275,000 after buying an additional 565,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after buying an additional 757,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,861,000 after purchasing an additional 666,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.41.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total transaction of $1,971,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $220.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.72. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.80 and a 52 week high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

