Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,913 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD opened at $166.85 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.08.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

