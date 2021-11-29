Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 461 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,541,000 after buying an additional 473,808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,491,000 after buying an additional 357,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,134,000 after buying an additional 153,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO opened at $250.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $197.80 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.