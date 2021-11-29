Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,463,385,000 after buying an additional 60,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,363,303,000 after buying an additional 109,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,973,724,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,876,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,835,559,000 after purchasing an additional 153,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,174 shares of company stock worth $15,839,203. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $329.23 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.06, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.63.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

