Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $214,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Dominion Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 192,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 63.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 60,825 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 104.1% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $73.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.11.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

