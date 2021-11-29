Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Trading Up 17.6%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO)’s share price was up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20. Approximately 136,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 336,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$181.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87.

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Meridian Mining UK Societas will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

