Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 400,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 12,386,802 shares.The stock last traded at $76.06 and had previously closed at $79.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $190.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 168,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

