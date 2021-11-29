Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 49 ($0.64) price target on the stock.
LON:MERC opened at GBX 37 ($0.48) on Thursday. Mercia Asset Management has a 12 month low of GBX 21.36 ($0.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 44 ($0.57). The company has a market capitalization of £162.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 39.16.
About Mercia Asset Management
Featured Article: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Mercia Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercia Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.