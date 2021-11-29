Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 49 ($0.64) price target on the stock.

LON:MERC opened at GBX 37 ($0.48) on Thursday. Mercia Asset Management has a 12 month low of GBX 21.36 ($0.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 44 ($0.57). The company has a market capitalization of £162.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 39.16.

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

