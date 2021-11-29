Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 56.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $111.05 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $110.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.