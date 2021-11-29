Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Down 85.0% in November

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the October 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MFCSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MFCSF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.04. 19,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,954. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. Medical Facilities has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $8.17.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

