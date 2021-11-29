Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the October 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS MFCSF traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

