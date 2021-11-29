MDA (TSE:MDA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.70

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.70 and last traded at C$11.73, with a volume of 4647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.95.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDA. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on MDA from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MDA from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on MDA from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.58.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

