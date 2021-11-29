Mcdonald Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Barclays by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Barclays by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from 240.00 to 250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 205.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

Shares of BCS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,458. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

