McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.16. 50,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

