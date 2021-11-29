MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,929 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MCAP Acquisition were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MCAP Acquisition by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 485,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 103,820 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of MCAP Acquisition by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 743,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 73,247 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,871,000.

Get MCAP Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MACQU opened at $10.38 on Monday. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MCAP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.