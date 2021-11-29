MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) is Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s 2nd Largest Position

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE decreased its position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,967,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75,496 shares during the quarter. MBIA accounts for approximately 9.0% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE owned about 9.13% of MBIA worth $63,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MBIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MBIA by 28.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MBIA by 32.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in MBIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in MBIA by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MBI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,979. MBIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $671.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.70.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.11). MBIA had a negative net margin of 140.00% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%.

MBIA

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

